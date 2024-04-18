Vineeth Sreenivasan’s directorial venture Varshangalkku Shesham has displayed steady collections throughout its first week at the box office, proving its mettle against another major Malayalam release, Aavesham. Read further to know how the period drama fared at the box office on Day 7, i.e., 1st Wednesday.

While Aavesham captured headlines with its action-comedy genre, Varshangalkku Shesham held its own, averaging a decent 2.5 crore collection on weekdays. The film garnered 2.65 crore on its first Monday, followed by 2.35 crore and 2.10 crore (estimated) on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. With a total collection of 20.20 crore after seven days, trade analysts predict it will comfortably reach 22 crore by the end of its first week (eight days).

This performance is particularly noteworthy considering Varshangalkku Shesham’s focus on a different genre compared to Aavesham. The film’s 36.10% Malayalam occupancy rate on Wednesday indicates sustained audience interest, suggesting it has found its niche among moviegoers seeking a heartwarming story.

Varshangalkku Shesham’s success adds another feather to the cap of director Vineeth Sreenivasan, known for his ability to deliver audience-pleasing films. The movie’s strong showing also marks a significant milestone for Pranav Mohanlal, whose career is on an upward trajectory.

Notably, Varshangalkku Shesham has surpassed the lifetime collection of the Malayalam film Malaikottai Vaaliban, further solidifying its position at the box office. The Mammootty-starrer ended its box office run with 14.10 crore business in India.

Overall, Varshangalkku Shesham’s first-week performance is a positive sign for its theatrical run. The film’s ability to hold its ground amidst competition and garner decent collections positions it for continued success in the coming weeks.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

