Aavesham At The Worldwide Box Office (After 6 Days): Fahadh Faasil's Film Continues To Cast A Spell, Crosses 50 Crore Mark Globally.

Fahadh Faasil’s action-comedy Aavesham is proving to be a box office juggernaut. The film, directed by Jithu Madhavan, has crossed the coveted 50 crore mark globally after just six days in theatres. This impressive feat is a testament to Fahadh’s star power and the film’s ability to entertain audiences. Read further to know Aavesham’s Day 6 collections.

Aavesham opened strong on its first day, raking in 3.65 crore. While it witnessed a slight dip in the following days, the film maintained a steady pace, with collections hovering around the 3 crore mark. Notably, it showed commendable resilience on its first Tuesday, collecting an estimated 3.60 crore, demonstrating its hold on the audience’s interest.

The film’s domestic performance has been impressive, with a total collection of 23.30 crore (gross 27.50 crore) as of Tuesday. However, the real story lies in the overseas market. Aavesham has struck a chord with audiences worldwide, bringing in a whopping 25 crore, pushing the global total to a remarkable 52.50 crore.

This robust international performance highlights Fahadh Faasil‘s growing global appeal and the film’s ability to transcend cultural boundaries.

With positive word-of-mouth and a strong showing across regions, Aavesham is poised for continued success at the box office. The film’s ability to maintain its occupancy rate of over 50% in Malayalam, even on weekdays, is a strong indicator of its potential to reach even greater heights.

Aavesham’s success story is a delightful surprise for fans of Fahadh Faasil and a promising sign for the Malayalam film industry. With its blend of action, comedy, and Fahadh’s captivating performance, Aavesham is sure to continue weaving its magic on audiences worldwide.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

