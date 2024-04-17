Blessy’s directorial marvel, Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life, continues its impressive run at the box office. The movie’s domestic collections and overseas business have been impressive so far. Check out how Aadujeevitham performed on Day 20, i.e., the third Tuesday.

Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life has been incredibly successful since its release on March 28th. In just a few weeks, it broke the lifetime records of many earlier Malayalam hits and is still doing well at the box office despite recent Vishu releases. It has the potential to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

On its 20th day (April 16th), Aadujeevitham collected an estimated 1.10 crore, showcasing its enduring appeal. Despite the recent Vishu releases – Aavesham (starring Fahadh Faasil) and Varshangalkku Shesham (starring Pranav Mohanlal), Prithviraj Sukumaran’s film remains a strong contender, maintaining a decent occupancy of 37.51% in Malayalam on Tuesday.

While its performance dipped slightly compared to the previous weekend, averaging around 1.5 crore in its third week, Aadujeevitham has exhibited remarkable consistency. This is evident in its domestic collection, which now stands at a formidable 76.75 crore. Including the overseas gross of 56 crore, the film’s worldwide total has reached a staggering 142.65 crore.

Beyond commercial success, Aadujeevitham has garnered widespread critical acclaim. Industry stalwarts like Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan have hailed it as a “masterpiece” and a “new benchmark for Indian cinema,” particularly commending Prithviraj Sukumaran’s powerful performance.

The film’s narrative, based on the best-selling Malayalam novel by Benyamin, resonates deeply with audiences. It tells the captivating true story of Najeeb Muhammad, a migrant worker who finds himself trapped in a harsh desert environment, forced to herd goats in slave-like conditions. Aadujeevitham chronicles his daring escape attempt and his ultimate triumph over unimaginable adversity. It’s a powerful testament to the human spirit’s unwavering resilience and the enduring strength of hope.

