Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 5: Fahadh Faasil Film Sees Monday Surge; Thanks To Vishu?

Fahadh Faasil’s latest offering, Aavesham, is defying box office norms. While movies typically experience a drop in collections on weekdays, Aavesham saw its earnings climb on its first Monday (Day 5) compared to its opening day (Thursday). Keep reading to know the total box office collection of Aavesham so far.

Aavesham, directed by Jithu Madhavan, is an action-comedy film starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. The story follows three college freshmen who face ragging from seniors. Seeking revenge, they enlist the help of a local gangster named Ranga, played by Ashish Vidyarthi. The film also features actors like Mansoor Ali Khan and Sajin Gopu.

The film has received strong word-of-mouth publicity, encouraging more viewers to seek it out. Positive reviews and audience reactions drive interest, leading to impressive box office collections. Moreover, Fahadh Faasil‘s star power plays a pivotal role here. The critically acclaimed actor has a loyal fanbase.

Aavesham earned an estimated 3.85 crore on Monday. It potentially surpassed its Day 1 collection of 3.65 crore (figures may vary slightly). This upward trend is an anomaly in the Indian film industry. Weekday collections are usually lower than weekends, as weekdays see fewer moviegoers due to work and school commitments.

Aavesham’s Monday surge could be attributed to Vishu. The festival appears to have played a significant role in boosting the film’s collection in Kerala. It recorded an impressive Malayalam occupancy rate of 54.44% on Monday, April 15, 2024, suggesting a strong local reception, potentially fueled by the festive spirit.

The movie’s net India total now stands at 19.85 crore (23.42 crore gross). On the overseas front, the movie has collected 23.50 crore, thus taking its worldwide total to 46.92 crore after 5 days.

This positive trend is a welcome sign for Aavesham. However, it remains to be seen if the film can maintain this momentum. The coming week will be crucial in determining its overall success. Whether it can sustain audience interest and overcome upcoming releases will be key factors.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Box Office Collection Day 24: Just 1 Cr Away From 25 Cr Milestone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News