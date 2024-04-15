Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan has been one of those films that might have received love, but it has not transformed into numbers, and with the 5th day of the release excluding the paid previews, the film might not even touch the 25 crore mark!

Maidaan’s Massive Dip On Monday

According to the early trends, the sports-drama might have taken a massive dip on the fifth day, with only 1.50 – 2 crore coming in. Ajay Devgn‘s film, which earned 22.22 crore till Sunday, might add a few more crore but not touch the 25 crore mark also, failing the Monday litmus test.

The film took almost a dip of 76% on Monday from the previous day, and the Monday total might push it somewhere to 23.5 – 24 crore in total. Maidaan might need to pick up during the week to stick around, or else it might burn out by the end of the week.

The Biggest Single Day On Sunday

The film showed a little hope with a 6.25 crore collection on day 4 that brought the biggest single day for the film. However, the Monday numbers do not seem to put up a great picture overall.

Maidaan Box Office Collections

Maidaan clashed with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office on Eid, and Amit Sharma’s film had the first mover advantage with paid previews on the Eid evening a day before. The film could not maximize the opportunity at the box office.

Will Ram Navami’s Partial Holiday Help?

While the film has been struggling at the box office since day 1 and the National Holiday of Eid has not been of much help, it would be interesting to see if the partial holiday for Ram Navami on Wednesday brings any change to the film’s number dynamics!

About Maidaan

Starring Ajay Devgn as the lead, the sports drama is a biopic on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, who is touted as the most successful football coach of the Indian National Football team, bringing two gold medals for India in the Asian Games. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao.

