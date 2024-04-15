Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan is inching towards better numbers at a very low pace at the box office in India and overseas. The film, in four days, has collected 31.86 crore at the box office worldwide. Meanwhile, the film has a collection of 22.22 crore in India.

Maidaan Enters Top 10

Overseas, the film has registered a gross collection of 9.64 crore and has entered the list of top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films worldwide. The list is currently ruled by Hrithik Roshan at number 1 with 358.83 crore.

Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan has been loved by the audience, but the film has been churning out underwhelming numbers at the box office after releasing on April 11, facing a battle with Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Eid.

Maidaan Pushes Randeep Hooda’s Film

Till now, the top 10 highest-grossing films had Randeep Hooda’s Swatantrya Veer Savarkar at number 9 with a collection of 30.50 crore and Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas at number 10 with a collection of 26.25 crore. Maidaan kicks Merry Christmas out of the top 10 list while it pushed Randeep Hooda’s Savarkar biopic at number 10.

Here is the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2024 (worldwide).

Fighter: 358.83 crore Shaitaan: 145.03 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 141.25 crore Crew: 120.25 crore Article 370: 104.81 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 96.81 crore Yodha: 53 crore Madgaon Express: 34.80 crore Maidaan: 31.86 crore Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: 30.50 crore

About Maidaan

Helmed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor, the film is a biopic on Syed Abdul Rahim, the greatest football coach, who brought 2 gold medals for India in the Asian Games. The film stars Ajay Devgn as the football coach, along with Priyamani and Gajraj Rao.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Maidaan Box Office Day 5 Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn’s Film Witnesses 69.78% Drop – Guess How Was His Last Release Shaitaan Faring At This Point?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News