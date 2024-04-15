Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 5: Crosses 40 Crore Mark With The Extended Weekend!

The extended weekend is through for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and with this, the film has now crossed the 40 crore mark. The film currently stands at 41 crore*, with 9 crore* more coming in.

The film has been trying to bring on audiences, especially at the mass centers and the single screens, where it’s also performing its best. Of course, there was a much bigger number expected from the film. This one is a massive action flick, and a lot is at stake here.

With a very good budget allocated to it and the production values being top-notch, there was a big cinematic appeal created for it, which also warranted the kind of footfalls that augured well with the setup. Moreover, two action heroes, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, coming together with a bonafide action filmmaker, Ali Abbas Zafar, meant that the expectations were sky high to begin with.

What has happened has happened, though, and now it’s about the kind of hold that the film manages over the weekdays. That would be key to whether the film enters the 100 Crore Club and, if so then how soon.

The good part is that there are several weeks ahead of it when there are no new notable biggies arriving, which means if the film can manage to hang in there then it can keep collecting decently at least. A biggie like this was touted as a 200 Crore Club film at the very least, but for now, the first target is to get past that 100 crore mark.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

