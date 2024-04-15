Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff treated fans with their Eidi this year in the form of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The action thriller is mounted on a staggering budget of 350 crores and was expected to be a visual spectacle. The opening weekend remained underwhelming and all eyes are now on the working days. Scroll below for advance booking updates on day 5.

Salman Khan missed his annual Eid releases this year, but fans anticipated a clash of the titans between Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. The genres are very different, but the race between the leading Bollywood superstars was enticing. Unfortunately, both films struggle to garner footfalls, and the run is only going to get difficult with the onset of weekdays.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan began its box office run on a slow note but remained definitely better than Maidaan. It made box office collections of 16.07 crores on the opening day. One also has to keep in mind that Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff starrer did not hold any paid previews, unlike Ajay Devgn‘s film.

So far, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has added around 41 crores* to its kitty in the opening weekend.

BMCM Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking

According to the latest updates, the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer added 60 lakhs gross (excluding blocked seats) to its box office collections via advance booking on day 5.

This is a drop of around 70% compared to Sunday pre-booking sales of 2.45 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). It is now to be seen whether the spot booking will fill in the gap and manage a decent total on the first day of the week.

More about BMCM

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Manushi Chillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha, among others.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

*Estimates, final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

