Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 4 (Worldwide): Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff Inch Towards 100 Crore Club To Kick Yami Gautam's Article 370 Out Of Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films Of 2024!

Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff’s action biggie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is trying to stick to its current pace and churn out decent numbers at the box office. In four days the worldwide box office of the film stands at a gross collection of 96.18 crore.

BMCM’s Worldwide Collection

On day 1, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff bromanced their way to the box office with an opening collection of 36.33 crores at the worldwide box office. This number included overseas paid previews as well.

In India, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has collected 41 crore on the four-day extended weekend. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is facing an Eid Clash with Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan at the box office.

Akshay Kumar To Kick Article 370

Currently, with a 96.18 crore worldwide box office collection, Akshay Kumar is inching towards the 100 crore club with his on-screen partner Tiger Shroff. In a day, the film might throw Yami Gautam’s well-deserved Article 370 out of the top 5 highest-grossing films of 2024 at the worldwide box office. Article 370, currently sits at number 5, with 104.81 crore gross collection.

BMCM Surpasses Yodha

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s box office has surpassed Yodha’s worldwide collection and pushed it to number 7, occupying number 6 in the top 10 list of highest-grossing Hindi films worldwide. Yodha has collected 53 crore worldwide and now sits at number 7 in the list.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff in the lead, with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the antagonist. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, Maanushi Chhillar, and Ronit Roy as the supporting leads.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

