Swatantrya Veer Savarkar managed to hang in there on low numbers in the fourth weekend as 1.25 crore more came in. On Thursday, the film was impacted by new Eid releases but still managed 30 lakhs. And then it didn’t fall on Friday either with the same collections being recorded. There was a bit of growth on Saturday with 45 lakhs collected at the box office and then on Sunday, it managed to hit the 50 lakhs mark.

These may seem like fewer numbers, but then not many from trade or industry would have expected that the film would actually survive four weeks in theatres. As a matter of fact, the shows have been drastically reduced, with only select multiplexes screening them. Still, there are footfalls coming into some extent, at least which is allowing Swatantrya Veer Savarkar to chug along. For the film, which opened at 11.37 crores in its first week, it has already doubled up that count, and there is a bit more that’s yet to come.

The Randeep Hooda starrer currently stands at 23.99 crores and is now just 1 crore away from going past 25 crores milestone. That should happen sometimes this week and then a crore or two more may get added since there are no new notable releases for a long period of time.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

