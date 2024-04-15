25 days back, when Madgaon Express hit the screens, it had collected 1.63 crores on its opening day. That was a fair number for the film as it at least gave it a chance to perform based on word of mouth. Well, it has grabbed the chances and that too with both hands, what with the fourth Sunday coming quite close to 1 crore again and bringing in 0.92 crore. That’s really good because the best of the films start falling big from their second week itself, and here Madgaon Express is in its fourth week, and despite the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan, and the continued good run of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Crew, it’s playing on and on.

In fact, even last Sunday, the film collected 1.43 crores so compared to that, the fall is even lesser. There are hardly a few shows at which this Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary film is playing, and it’s so heartening to see very good occupancy at these limited screenings. Word of mouth has caught up with the film, and the collections have now started coming outside Maharashtra as well, especially in the bigger cities.

Madgaon Express has now reached 28.49 crores and it will now surpass the 30 crores mark this week itself. With no new major competition ahead of it, the film may even see an increase of screens. 35 crores lifetime is now there for the taking for the film and who knows, this Kunal Kemmu comedy could scale further heights as well.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

