Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life Box Office Collection Worldwide (After 18 Days): Lives Up To Its Name, Baa-ing Its Way To The Top!

Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life has cemented its place as a box office champion after 18 days. With a strong domestic showing and a surprising overseas run, the film is poised to rewrite Malayalam cinema history. Read further to find out the global box office collection of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s movie.

The film opened strong, raking in a solid 47 crore in its first week. While week two saw a drop to 21.15 crore, it displayed remarkable resilience over the third weekend. Witnessing a steady climb, Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life collected 1.65 crore on the third Friday, followed by a jump to 1.85 crore on Saturday. This upward trend culminated in a significant 2.25 crore (estimates) on day 18, the third Sunday.

Net collections in India of Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life are a staggering 73.90 crore, translating to a gross of 82.55 crore. This impressive domestic performance positions Aadujeevitham as a major player in the Malayalam film industry.

But Aadujeevitham’s success isn’t limited to its home turf. The Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer has garnered a loyal international audience, grossing a phenomenal 55 crore overseas. This global acceptance propels the film’s worldwide gross collection to a remarkable 137.55 crore.

With this phenomenal run, Aadujeevitham is set to become the third highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide. Currently, Manjummel Boys (2024) reigns supreme with a gross of 222.86 crore, followed by 2018 (2023) at 181 crore. Pulimurugan (2016) currently holds the third spot with 140 crore, but Aadujeevitham is poised to overtake it soon.

Blessy’s film’s success is further amplified by its performance across languages. While the Malayalam version dominates with a collection of 66.64 crore, the film has resonated with audiences beyond Kerala. The Tamil version has garnered 4.49 crore, while the Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi versions have contributed 1.91 crore, 0.34 crore, and 0.52 crore, respectively.

With its strong momentum and positive word-of-mouth, Aadujeevitham is expected to continue its stellar run at the box office. It’s only a matter of time before the film dethrones Pulimurugan and secures its place as one of Malayalam cinema’s biggest global triumphs.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Crew At The Worldwide Box Office: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kriti Sanon Starrer Nears The 125 Crore Mark!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News