Following a satisfactory Monday and an even better Tuesday, where the box office numbers for Madgaon Express saw a boost thanks to a partial holiday, the film managed to sustain its momentum into Wednesday, drawing in respectable figures. An additional 50 lakhs* were garnered, and while this represents a decrease from Tuesday’s collection of 78 lakhs, the drop was anticipated and falls within expected patterns.

First and foremost the holiday advantage was gone. Secondly, Maidaan paid previews were held in the evening and that did divert people attention. Moreover, audiences are also saving up for their (extended) weekend dose of not just the Ajay Devgn starrer but also Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that releases today. Hence, a drop was inevitable, though in all fairness there are some sort of footfalls still coming in.

Having amassed a total of 25.63 crores* to date, Madgaon Express now faces a challenging phase as its screenings have been significantly curtailed starting today. The arrival of Eid releases has led to a reshuffling in theatres, affecting all ongoing films. Madgaon Express, now limited to a mere handful of showings at select multiplexes, must maximize its current opportunities. The film’s strategy will be to sustain its presence and seek to expand its audience in the coming weeks, once the wave of new releases subsides.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Maidaan Cast Salary: Ajay Devgn Charges 1400% Higher Fees Than Priyamani, Check Out Gajraj Rao & Others’ Paycheck!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News