With change in plans taking place for its eventual arrival in cinemas, Maidaan opted for paid previews post 6 PM on Wednesday. This made sense too since early media screenings on Monday had resulted in an all around positive response and hence Wednesday paid previews were looked as an additional tool to set the film up for a bountiful weekend ahead. Since there was no suspense/spoiler factor here, it wouldn’t have harmed the film in any way either.

As a matter of fact Ajay Devgn has taken a risk even the suspense genre earlier when he brought Drishyam on paid previews. The film actually deserved to do far better than how it did (something that was compensated in a big way by Drishyam 2). Now Maidaan too would be looking forward to a solid feat in days to come since the reports are unanimously positive that Ajay Devgn has come up with a performance of a lifetime and the film as a whole is one of the best sports genre entertainers that Bollywood has come up with.

The film earned 2.5 crores from paid previews and now it’s all about consolidating from here. Since it’s Eid holiday today, the expectation would be to gain a double digit score and with support from spot booking, this could well become possible. Maidaan is a film that deserves to be a success and now it’s over to the audiences to make that happen indeed.

