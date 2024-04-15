Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan is winning hearts, but the film is still struggling to stick to its pace at the box office. With the holiday weekend over, the film has dropped down massively for the advance booking numbers at least. The Eid release has clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Maidaan Day 5 Advance Booking

Helmed by Amit Sharma, the sports drama has collected 55 lakh gross, excluding the blocked seats. This is much lower than the previous day, as it collected 1.82 crore gross for the advance booking for the fourth day.

Currently, Ajay Devgn‘s film might be getting the love, but audiences are not turning up in the theaters as expected. Even Monday has started on a very low note, with only 6.6% morning occupancy in the theaters.

Where Was Shaitaan At This Point

Comparing Maidaan‘s numbers with Ajay Devgn’s previous release Shaitaan, then the horror flick was faring much better at this point in terms of advance booking as well. For the fifth day, Shaitaan registered a gross collection of 1.19 crore.

Maidaan Box Office

Ajay Devgn’s sports biopic opened in India at 7.25 crore with a 2.5 crore collection from paid previews. This was followed by 2.80 crore on day 2, 5.65 crore on day 3, and 6.52 crore on day 4. Currently, the film stands at a total of 22.22 crore.

Will Rs 150 Offer Help?

The makers have announced a special family weekday offer of only Rs. 150, available across India apart from BOGO. Hopefully, the numbers will stick to the current pace and will not drop further.

