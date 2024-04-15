In its third weekend, Crew brought in 5 crores more at theatres*. The film was, anyway, collecting on the lower side until Eid, with numbers in the 1.50 crore range. Later, from Thursday onwards, its screens were cut short due to the arrival of Eid releases Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan. This was on expected lines as well since the two biggies were bound to dominate theatres all over. Still, Crew managed to stay in circulation since it was an accepted film and hence hung in there.

While Thursday’s arrival of the new films did impact Crew, the Eid holiday helped soften the impact a bit. Then there was the advantage of an extended weekend due to which the film continued to collect to some extent at least, albeit at a very reduced count of screens and shows. This may change though in a couple of days itself as the shows are expected to increase for the film. Then from Friday onwards, it would be on neutral ground as there are no new notable releases, which means exhibitors would have a choice to balance out the shows for not just Crew but also other holdover releases like Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Madgaon Express.

The Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer have so far collected 70.50 crores*, and chances are that the 75 crores milestone will be accomplished this week itself. In fact, now, due to an open season ahead, the film would be able to not just touch the 80 crores mark but also add a bit more in its lifetime.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

