Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid recently impressed their fans with sweet pictures as they spent time together. The couple who sparked dating rumors back in 2023 is now showing their love to the world. The two were seen holding hands during the Met Gala 2026 dinner. While Hadid was seen wearing a custom Miu Miu look, the actor from The Hangover was captured wearing a suit. While all these details are exciting, we have compared the net worth of both stars below.

In this article, you can find details on the Net Worths of Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid. Meanwhile, we have also compared their net worth with observations on who could lead in the near future. Without wasting precious time, let’s get to know the net worth of Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid.

What Is Bradley Cooper’s Net Worth?

Bradley Cooper has impressed a global audience, just as has his loving partner, Gigi Hadid. With his most acclaimed on-screen work including Silver Linings Playbook, American Sniper, and A Star Is Born, as well as The Hangover, the actor has garnered widespread recognition. But what is his net worth? In case you are wondering the same question, Bradley Cooper’s net worth is $120 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

For those unversed, the actor has not only impressed his die-hard fans with his acting stints but also through his directorial and producing efforts.

Now, coming to his earnings, Cooper has earned millions over the years. Cooper is even one of the highest-paid actors. When it comes to his roles in a movie, he has earned upto $20 million per film. However, that has not demotivated the actor to accept a smaller fee. Back in the period from 2018 to 2019, the actor from Limitless earned $60 million.

Not only that, his directorial venture A Star Is Born became both a critical and commercial hit, adding to his fortune in folds.

Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper has also built wealth through endorsement deals. In 2022, Cooper became the brand ambassador for fashion brand Louis Vuitton. This deal ranged from $2 to $ 3 million per year.

About his personal life, Cooper was previously linked with Irina Shayk, with whom he also shares a daughter. He had even dated Renee Zellweger and Zoe Saldana and was engaged to Jennifer Esposito in the 2000s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bradley Cooper (@bradleycooper_original)

What Is Gigi Hadid’s Net Worth?

One of the most highly appreciated models to walk the ramp, Gigi Hadid, is also praised for being a TV celebrity. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gigi Hadid’s net worth is $30 million

Just like her partner, she is one of the highest-paid celebrities in her field. It should be noted that she has walked for and represented luxury brands such as Versace, Chanel, BMW, and Tommy Hilfiger.

About her salary, the outlet suggests Hadid earns between $9-10 million through her contracts with big brands such as Maybelline, Evian, and more.

In case you don’t know, she has appeared on countless magazine covers, including those of Vogue, for countries like the United States, Paris, Italy, Britain, Japan, Spain, Australia, Brazil, the Netherlands, Germany, and China. Besides the aforementioned publication, she has even been a face on the covers of Numéro, Allure, Teen Vogue, Paper magazine, Dazed, and Harper’s Bazaar.

If that has intrigued you enough, know that she has even been shot for several magazine editorials, including VMAN, Elle, Grazia, Sports Illustrated, and V Magazine.

Besides modeling, Gigi Hadid has also ventured into creative fields. In case you don’t know, she was the photographer of the Versace Spring/Summer 2017 campaign. Not only that, but she even got a special summer edition of V Magazine titled after her, Gigi’s Journal.

When it comes to comparing the net worth of the couple, Bradley Cooper’s fortune is currently much higher than Gigi Hadid’s. However, what’s more interesting is that both are young and full of energy, with power and glamour to dominate their respective industries.

On the other hand, as Gigi continues to grow her business ventures and Bradley’s Hollywood success continues, both have immense potential to grow their net worths even further in the coming years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

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