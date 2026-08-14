Spider-Man: Brand New Day China Box Office: Marvel Blockbuster Swings Past $200M ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to run gloriously at the box office in China. After conquering Godzilla vs Kong at the box office in China, it has become the 4th Hollywood film post-COVID to cross a major milestone. The Marvel movie is now battling two new local movies and has thus dropped from its #1 spot at the Chinese box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie became the fastest ever to cross the $700 million milestone at the North American box office. It is one of the most successful comic book movies of all time in North America. Brand New Day is inching closer to a major global milestone as well. This weekend, it will beat Spider-Man: No Way Home. It is already a huge blockbuster, financially defying all the superhero-fatigue arguments online. Good content will always win, and it has once again been proven.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day crosses $200 million in China ‘

Based on the latest reports, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected a strong $2.8 million on its 3rd Thursday at the box office in China. It dropped by 61.6% from its second Thursday at the box office in China. In just 16 days, the Tom Holland-starrer Marvel blockbuster has hit the $200 million cume at the Chinese box office. Its box office total in China is $200.6 million.

It is the fourth Hollywood film to cross the $200 million milestone in China post-COVID. The other three movies include F9, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Zootopia 2. It has hit $340k in pre-sales for its 3rd Friday in China. The film could beat F9’s $215.3 million Chinese total during this weekend.

More about Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s box office performance

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has hit the $1.81 billion worldwide cume in just fifteen days. It is expected to beat the global haul of Avengers: Infinity War to become the 2nd-highest-grossing comic book movie of all time worldwide. It is expected to end its worldwide run at around $2.7 billion. Destin Daniel Cretton helmed Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which was released widely on July 31.

Box office summary

Domestic – $704.6 million

International – $1.1 billion

Worldwide – $1.8 billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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