Spider-Man: Brand New Day China Box Office: To Wrap Week 2 With $200 Million (Photo Credit – Instagram/Prime Video)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has completed 14 days at the China box office. Even though the film has lost screens and its #1 spot at the box office to a local film, it has managed to rise in the ranks of the highest-grossing Hollywood films post-COVID. The film is now very close to entering the rare $200 million club in China. Scroll ahead to read the detailed box office report of the film.

How Much Did Spider-Man: Brand New Day Earn in China in 14 days?

On its 2nd Tuesday, the Tom Holland-starrer earned $3.5 million with 78k screenings. This was a 62.9% from its first Tuesday in China. The film also saw a 19k-screen dip from its second Monday. A local juggernaut has dethroned Spider-Man’s #1 status at the China Box Office. Despite that, the cumulative total of the latest Marvel film is at $194.7 million in just 14 days.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Eyes $200 Million club

The Tom Holland film is now very close to the $200 million milestone at the China box office. The film will reach the milestone before the third weekend begins. With this, it will be the fourth Hollywood film post-COVID to achieve the milestone.

Brand New Day Beats Godzilla Vs Kong

Currently, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has surpassed Godzilla vs. Kong’s lifetime total of $188.7 million in China to become the 4th-highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID in the Asian country. If the film maintains momentum, it can easily overtake F9 and Avatar: The Way Of Water at the China Box Office in the coming weeks.

Check out the top 10 Hollywood hits in Post-COVID China

Zootopia 2 — $657.8 million Avatar: The Way of Water — $246 million F9 — $215.3 million Godzilla vs. Kong — $188.7 million Spider-Man: Brand New Day — $186.6 million Avatar: Fire and Ash — $178 million Jurassic World Dominion — $157.9 million Fast X — $135.2 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire — $134.3 million Meg 2: The Trench — $115.7 million

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