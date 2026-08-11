Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 12 Update! (Photo Credit – YouTube)

There’s no pausing for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is on rampage mode at the Indian box office. Tom Holland led Marvel superhero flick has now emerged as the first Hollywood film to touch 500 crore gross. Scroll below for a detailed day 12 report!

45% drop on the second Monday

According to estimates, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected 8 crore net across all languages on day 12. It witnessed a 45% drop compared to the 14.6 crore garnered last Friday. This is the first-ever time since the big release on July 30, that Zendaya co-starrer has dropped below the ten crore mark.

The cumulative total at the box office comes to 427.8 crore net. The MCU film is now chasing the 450 crore mark, which should be touched in the second week. Including taxes, the gross total currently stands at 504.79 crore. With that, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has emerged as the first ever Hollywood film to cross the 500 crore gross milestone in India.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India in all versions (net collection):

Week 1: 336 crore (8 days)

(8 days) Day 9: 14.6 crore

Day 10: 34.2 crore

Day 11: 35 crore

Day 12: 8 crore

Total: 427.8 crore

Where does it stand in the Spider-Man franchise?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time. It is also the most successful film from the Spider-Man series, leaving behind Spider-Man: No Way Home by leaps and bounds. In its lifetime, the 2021 film earned 212 crore. Destin Daniel Cretton’s latest release has earned 101% higher in only 12 days. It will now be exciting to see where it eventually lands in its lifetime.

Here’s how the Spider-Man film series performed at the Indian box office (net earnings):

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: 382.9 crore (12 days) Spider-Man: No Way Home: 212 crore Spider-Man: Far From Home: 85.7 crore Spider-Man: Homecoming: 58 crore

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 12 Summary

India net: 427.8 crore

India gross: 504.79 crore

Check out the Spider-Man: Brand New Day daily box office collection breakdown here.

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