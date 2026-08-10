The Odyssey India Box Office Day 24: Christopher Nolan Keeps Fighting! (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

Christopher Nolan’s spectacle The Odyssey is showing legendary holding power at the Indian box office! Entering its fourth weekend while going head-to-head against the box office marvel Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Nolan’s grand epic continues to prove that brilliant cinematic experiences have a loyal audience, no matter what. In 24 days, the film has registered a net collection of 165.76 crore.

Christopher Nolan’s Biggie Gets Limited Screen

Despite being limited to just 832 shows in India due to screen capacity distribution, the film scored a staggering 81.2% jump from its 4th Friday, which brought 2.40 crore. While the pace of the film is still impressive, it might still not make it to the Hollywood top 5 in India!

The Odyssey India Box Office Day 24

On the 24th day, the fourth Sunday, The Odyssey managed to earn 4.35 crore at the box office, with the fourth weekend witnessing a good jump on Saturday and Sunday. Even with a restricted show count, the film registered a high 61.9% occupancy on Sunday.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown of Christopher Nolan‘s film in all versions (India Net Collection).

Week 1: 85.65 crore

Week 2: 45.67 crore

Week 3: 23.69 crore

Day 22: 2.40 crore

Day 23: 4 crore

Day 24: 4.35 crore

Total: 165.76 crore

With 165.76 crore accumulated over the last 24 days, The Odyssey currently sits as the 8th all-time highest Hollywood grosser in India. While it continues to bring impressive numbers to the film, the film would face a tough climb if it hopes to enter the All-Time Top 5!

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films at the box office (India Net Collection).

Spider-Man Brand New Day: 419.8 crore (11 days) Avatar: The Way Of Water: 390.6 crore Avengers: Endgame: 373.22 crore Avengers: Infinity War: 227.43 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home: 212 crore Avatar: Fire And Ash: 190.5 crore The Jungle Book: 188 crore The Odyssey: 165.76 crore The Lion King: 150.09 crore Avatar: 141.25 crore

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of The Odyssey in India.

Must Read: The Odyssey Worldwide Box Office: Joins $1B Club As Only 3rd R-Rated Movie, Set To Beat The Dark Knight As Christopher Nolan’s 2nd Biggest Hit

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