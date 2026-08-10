Toxic Trailer Impact At The Box Office Day 1: Yash To Go Full Throttle! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The trailer of Yash’s upcoming gangster drama Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, helmed by Geetu Mohandas, has delivered a pure adrenaline rush. But this glimpse has clearly established a fact – Yash is arriving on the big screen with a film that will be nothing short of a theatrical earthquake! Coming four years after the historic phenomenon of KGF: Chapter 2, Geetu Mohandas’ biggie is indicating a rampage!

It Is Yash VS Yash!

With its multi-language release strategy, dark anti-hero appeal, and massive screen count, without any clash, the box office numbers are going to explode. The scale of the trailer is suggesting one thing for sure – Yash is set to go full throttle on Day 1, positioning himself to break into the Top 5 All-Time Highest Indian Openers at the box office!

Toxic Trailer To Impact The Opening – Guarantees A Huge Push!

The trailer of Toxic is being received well! While Yash is being hailed as the new Khalnayak of this era, it is the women of the film who have impressed hugely as well! Geetu Mohandas has built a world that looks too stylish to ignore, and the film is all set to create some major box office records on day 1 itself!

Pushing KGF Chapter 2 Out Of The Top 5?

To claim a spot in the top 5 domestic openers in Indian cinema’s history, Yash will have to perform the ultimate box office feat – displacing his own career-defining blockbuster, KGF: Chapter 2, out of the top 5. The sequel to his blockbuster franchise earned 116 crore on day 1, and now the spot seems to be in danger!

Toxic trailer has generated immense buzz and curiosity across Karnataka, the Hindi belt, Telugu states, and Tamil Nadu. The massive scale of the film is assuring 100+ crore opening on day 1, and due to its solo release, without competition at the box office, it might just replace KGF Chapter 2’s 116 crore opening!

Earlier, Yash’s entry into the top 10 Indian openers was confirmed, but now the trailer of his upcoming drama has pushed the trade to believe that he might go full throttle, making a space in the top 5 itself!

Check out the top 5 openings at the box office by Indian films (India Net Collection).

Pushpa 2: 174.9 crore Dhurandhar 2: 145 crore RRR: 133 crore Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 121 crore KGF: Chapter 2: 116 crore

If the trailer’s impact translates into historic opening day advance bookings, Toxic will comfortably surpass the 116 crore mark and find a spot in the top 5! Only a few days to go, as the film arrives in the theaters on August 26, 2026.

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Check out the box-office collections and latest verdicts of Kannada Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Toxic Hindi Box Office: Yash Confirmed To Score His 2nd Biggest Opening, But Can He Beat KGF Chapter 2?

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