Korean Kanakaraju Worldwide Box Office: Varun Tej Crosses Two-Digit Mark Globally! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Varun Tej has scored a major sigh of relief at the box office with his latest outing. His horror-comedy, Korean Kanakaraju, directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, has registered a solid run across domestic and international markets. In 48 hours, the film crossed the double-digit mark in its worldwide collection, standing at a gross of 12.85 crore!

Varun Tej Surpasses His Last Release!

Interestingly, Varun Tej has surpassed the entire lifetime box office run of his previous theatrical release, Matka by a huge margin. However, the film still stands far from the success mark in terms of its theatrical net collection in India!

Korean Kanakaraju Worldwide Box Office

In two days, Korean Kanakaraju earned a net collection of 8.35 crore at the box office in India. Overseas, the film earned a solid 3 crore, taking the total worldwide collection of the film to 12.85 crore globally! From the opening day to Saturday, the film maintained a steady pace with its net collection in India!

Here’s the day-wise breakdown of Varun Tej’s film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 4.2 crore

Day 2: 4.15 crore

Total: 8.35 crore

Korean Kanakaraju – Budget & Recovery

Mounted on a reported budget of 38 crore, Korean Kanakaraju has recovered 21.97% of its budget through its domestic net collections within 48 hours. Combined with international gross figures, the film has crossed the double-digit mark effortlessly.

Varun Tej’s Last Release Matka

Varun Tej’s last release, the period crime drama Matka, struggled to find an audience and finished its global run with a gross of just 4.82 crore. In contrast, Korean Kanakaraju has collected 12.85 crore gross in just two days, registering 166.6% increase over Matka’s entire lifetime total!

Korean Kanakaraju Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film after 2 days.

India Net Collection: 8.35 crore

India Gross Collection: 9.85 crore

Budget: 38 crore

Budget Recovery: 21%

Overseas Gross Collection: 3 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 12.85 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

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