Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Day 11 (Early Trends): Tom Holland Enters 400 Crore Club!( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Tom Holland’s return as the MCU superhero has created history at the Indian box office! Earlier, he became the highest-grossing MCU superhero in India, but now he has delivered the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India on the second Sunday! The total of the superhero flick in 11 days, Spider-Man Brand New Day, stands at a net collection of 427 – 428 crore*!

First 400 Crore Hollywood Film!

Tom Holland has delivered the first 400 crore Hollywood film in India! In fact, before the second week ends, the superhero film might also enter the 500 crore club at the box office. The film has delivered a brilliant second weekend of almost 90 crore in India!

Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Day 11 Estimates

On the 11th day, the second Sunday, August 9, Spider-Man Brand New Day earned in the range of 41 – 43 crore* at the box office! Riding high on phenomenal Sunday footfalls across 2D, 3D, IMAX, and 4DX formats in all dubbed languages (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam), the film witnessed explosive occupancy of 67% across 13,000+ shows in India.

Highest Grossing Hollywood Film In India!

Tom Holland’s MCU biggie has surpassed the lifetime total of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which earned 390.6 crore net collection in India. Interestingly, Spider-Man’s fourth installment has earned 9% higher than Avatar: Way Of Water.

Tom Holland Rules Top 5!

In the list of the top 5 highest-grossing Hollywood films in India, Tom Holland rules with two spots at the top with his two Spider-Man films.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Hollywood films in India and their box office collection (India Net Collection).

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: 427 – 428 crore* (11 days) Avatar: The Way Of Water: 390.6 crore Avengers: Endgame: 373.22 crore Avengers: Infinity War: 227.43 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home: 212 crore

*denotes estimated numbers

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India.

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