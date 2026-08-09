Spider-Man: Brand New Day North America Box Office: Becomes The Fastest Film To Cross The $550M Mark ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The Marvel juggernaut is busy establishing firsts at the box office. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now become the fastest film to cross the $550 million mark at the North American box office. However, it has experienced a massive drop at the domestic box office, but it is still a record second Friday. The film has once again beaten Avengers: Endgame with its second Friday haul. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day crosses $550 million at the North American box office

Brand New Day has collected a solid $43 million on its second Friday at the box office in North America. It is the second-biggest second Friday non-holiday of all time, beating Avengers: Endgame’s $40.7 million second Friday gross. Tom Holland’s film is just below Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ $49.3 million. In just 8 days, the Marvel movie has surpassed $550 million in domestic box office cume. It has hit the $553.1 million cume in North America. It saw a steep decline of 74.7% from last Friday, when it was released in North America, which is more than Avengers: Endgame.

Top 10 Biggest 2nd Fridays of All Time

Star Wars: The Force Awakens — $49.3 million, -58.6%* Spider-Man: Brand New Day — $43 million, -74.7% Avengers: Endgame — $40.7 million, -74.1% Frozen II — $34.1 million, -19.1%* Wicked — $31.7 million, -31.3%* The Hunger Games: Catching Fire — $31.6 million, -55.5%* Avengers: Infinity War — $31.4 million, -70.4% Inside Out 2 — $30.6 million, -51.9% The Avengers — $29.2 million, -63.8% Jurassic World Rebirth — $29.1 million, -64.5%*

*Holiday-boosted.*

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fastest film in history to cross the $550 million milestone in North America. By Sunday, it will beat Deadpool & Wolverine’s $636.7 million and might even join the all-time top 10 highest-grossing films, all in under 12 days!

2nd weekend projection

According to reports, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to collect $145 million to $155 million on its second three-day weekend in North America. It will drop by 60%-57% from its opening weekend. It is expected to be among the top 3 biggest 2nd weekends of all time, and only the 8th time in history it has pulled off a $100 million+ second frame. It has also crossed the $1.32 billion mark worldwide. It will cross $2 billion in record time.

Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jon Bernthal starrer Spider-Man: Brand Day was released on July 31.

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Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.



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