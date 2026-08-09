Toxic Trailer X & Reddit Review: Fans Can’t Believe What They Saw! (Photo Credit – YouTube)

Yash has finally dropped the much-awaited trailer of Toxic, and man, I am blown! So is the internet! Audience is going gaga over the trailer and the world Geethu Mohandas has built with a stellar starcast! Fans on X and Reddit are surprised by the grandeur and the level this trailer has set! Some believe it has matched Hollywood biggies, others believe it has surpassed it, but all agree that this is one brilliant trailer, and the film is all set to bring destruction!

Yash and the cast finally unveiled their trailer at a massive launch event in Bengaluru on August 8, with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria all turning up to introduce the gangster drama in style. Within hours, X and Reddit are flooded with reactions ranging from pure devotion to genuine confusion about what the film is actually about.

Toxic trailer is brilliantly edited, and it does not give you any hint about the story except for the fact that Yash plays a double role as the father and son, both at war with each other! Why, How, and Where are the questions that are perfectly teased but not answered in the trailer! We rounded up the best of the reactions so you don’t have to scroll for them yourself.

The Hype Is Real

Let’s start with the camp that’s already sold. A user wrote, “This isn’t a trailer. This is a DECLARATION OF WAR. THE FATHER OF ALL TRAILERS HAS ARRIVED. ALL-TIME RECORD OPENING IS ALREADY LOADING. MARK IT. PIN IT. SCREAM IT.” Another fan was just as pumped and wrote, “What a mind-blowing trailer for TOXIC. Action, love, betrayal, and pure madness. Looks like it’s Yash as Raya vs his love Kiara and his son, everyone setting their own game. Who will prevail?”

It’s gonna be hard for others to copy #ToxicTheMovie now 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FjdBJN22y4 — ಜಗದೋದ್ಧಾರ'ನಾ'🤴🏻 (@babruvahanaa) August 9, 2026

The Before & After Effect

Earlier, the audience was divided on the world Yash was portraying, but now they are convinced that this is mayhem! A user wrote, “Earlier I was onboard ki dekhte hai kya banaya hai inhone, but now I actually wanna see ki kya banaya hai, this will be intense if they nail the emotional aspect.”

"Am I the only one confused? That 4-minute trailer literally left us with no clues at all! 🤯 #ToxicTrailer#ToxicTheMovie #Yash pic.twitter.com/cEVL6r8rgT — Toxic Hu Mai (@Rocky_CmVijay) August 8, 2026

Superb Editing

Fans pointed out that the trailer is brilliantly edited, keeping everyone hooked about the storyline! A user wrote, “Actually, it’s a long trailer, but still, they don’t give any idea what the film really is about. Well Edited. Doesn’t feel like a 4 min trailer.” Another user pointed out the same and wrote, “Am I the only one confused? That 4-minute trailer literally left us with no clues at all!”

Yash’s Transformation And The Women Of Toxic Get Their Due

On Yash himself, one reaction put it simply, “One thing I would give Yash is the transformation, man looks totally different in that younger role, he looks really good in that.” The actresses aren’t getting left out of the conversation either. A user wrote, “The female characters also have some depth, I feel, especially Kiara and Huma Qureshi.” Praising Kiara, a user wrote, “THERE WILL BE A KIARA BEFORE AND AFTER TOXIC.”

The Verdict? A Solid Trailer!

Perhaps the most balanced take of the lot summed up the trailer’s mood. A user wrote, “The trailer looked very good. I guess they didn’t reveal anything in the 4-minute trailer. I strongly give the trailer 7/10.”

Whether Toxic actually delivers on this trailer’s chaotic promise is a question that’ll only get answered once the film arrives in the theaters on August 26. Until then, X and Reddit’s verdict seems to scream – “Father of all trailers.”

Check out the trailer in Hindi here.

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Must Read: Toxic Trailer Review: Have No Doubts, Yash Is All Set To Raise The Bar, But The Women Are Not Far Behind!

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