Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Day 10 (Early Trends): A Massive 106% Jump On The 2nd Saturday!

Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Day 10 (Early Trends): Becomes Highest Grossing Hollywood Film! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has finally broken the absolute record at the Indian box office for the Marvel Cinematic Universe! On its second Saturday, Tom Holland’s superhero biggie brought mayhem at the Indian box office on its second Saturday, after a solid holding on its second with an unmatched 106% jump, taking the total net collection of the film to 381 – 382 crore!

Highest Grossing MCU Film

Tom Holland has delivered the highest-grossing film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On the second Saturday, it surpassed Avengers: Endgame, which earned 373.22 crore in its lifetime in India. The Spider-Man franchise earlier crossed the 700 crore mark in India cumulatively!

Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Day 10 Estimates

On the 10th day, the second Saturday, August 8, Spider-Man Brand New Day earned in the range of 31 – 32 crore at the box office. This is almost 106% jump from the previous day’s 15.5 crore! On the second Saturday, the superhero biggie recorded an impressive overall occupancy of 68.4% across 13,482 shows in India!

Only 1 Record Awaits – Avatar: Way Of Water!

With this massive Saturday jump, the total India collection of Tom Holland‘s film now stands at 381 – 382 crore. After delivering the #1 Highest Grossing MCU Film of All-Time in India, the film has only 1 record to nail – the crown for the Highest Grossing Hollywood Film in Indian history.

Currently, the top spot is held by James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water with a net collection of 391 crore. Given the current pace and Sunday’s expected jump, the film should comfortably surpass Avatar 2 before completing its second weekend, making it the biggest Hollywood blockbuster ever in India!

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India.

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