DC Box Office Day 1: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Acting Debut Scores Well! (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has officially stepped in front of the camera, making his highly anticipated acting debut alongside Wamiqa Gabbi in the romantic action thriller DC. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film has managed to secure a solid start at the box office despite facing tough competition from other new releases including GDN, Thudakkam, and more!

18% Budget Recovery

Lokesh’s new avatar and Anirudh Ravichander’s chartbuster music album have managed to create enough curiosity about the film. The film is mounted on a budget of 25 crore, and it managed to recover 18% of its budget on the opening day, with the net collection in India itself

DC Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, August 7, Friday, DC managed to register an opening day collection of 4.1 crore at the box office, including its Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi versions! The musical action drama registered an occupancy of 24.8% on the opening day for 3504 shows in India!

With Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions handling the distribution across the Hindi-speaking markets in North India, the film is well-positioned to earn on the upcoming weekend as the Hindi version opened to almost 25 lakh at the box office! Overseas, the film has taken a strong start, bringing a gross collection of 1 crore, taking a worldwide gross opening of 5.83 crore!

DC – 6th Biggest Kollywood Opener Of 2026

If positive word-of-mouth holds steady for the magnetic lead pair, DC is set to register a significant jump over its first Saturday and Sunday. Currently, it has registered the 6th-biggest opening for Kollywood in 2026.

Check out the top 10 Tamil openings of 2026 at the box office (India Net Collection).

Jana Nayagan: 42.7 crore Karuppu: 15.5 crore Parasakthi: 12.35 crore LIK: 6.85 crore Kara: 6.2 crore DC: 4.1 crore Youth: 3.65 crore Gatta Kushthi 2: 2.7 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 2.65 crore Idhayam Murali: 1.9 crore

DC Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film on the opening day.

India Net Collection: 4.10 crore

India Gross Collection: 4.83 crore

Budget: 25 crore

Budget Recovery: 18%

Overseas Gross Collection: 1 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 5.83 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2026 here.

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