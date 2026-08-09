Toxic Hindi Box Office Day 1 (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Finally, Yash’s Toxic is receiving the desired response! The official trailer was released last evening, and it has opened to favorable reactions. Viewers are impressed with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and other ladies getting equal prominence in the promo. But can the Kannada superstar score his highest opening in the Hindi belt? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

How much can Toxic earn in the Hindi belt on day 1?

The initial promos were criticized for their adult content and violence. But the trailer is striking the right chords with the audience, with its intense content. Over 784K+ users have already showcased their interest on the online ticket booking platform, BookMyShow.

Going by the current trends, Toxic should easily score a 20 crore+ opening in the Hindi version. Yash enjoys a massive fan base, especially since the success of the KGF franchise. Plus, the addition of Bollywood beauties like Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi is expected to draw a large crowd.

Yash to score his 2nd highest Hindi opener!

The 40-year-old actor has predominantly worked in the Kannada belt. As mentioned above, it was the KGF franchise that won him a large fanbase from the Hindi belt. Toxic will surpass the opening day collection of KGF Chapter 1, in advance booking alone.

However, KGF Chapter 2 scored a whopping 53.95 crore, as it enjoyed massive hype due to the sequel benefit. That mark will stay out of reach for Toxic.

Check out Yash’s Hindi openers at the box office:

KGF Chapter 2: 53.95 crore

KGF Chapter 1: 2.1 crore

More about Toxic

The gangster drama is directed by Geetu Mohandas. It stars Yash in a dual role. It is jointly produced under the banner of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Toxic is arriving in theatres worldwide on August 26, 2026.

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