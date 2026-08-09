Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Final Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle has finally wrapped up its theatrical journey. The action-adventure comedy directed by Ahmed Khan is Bollywood’s 5th highest-grossing film of 2026. It has achieved many other milestones. Scroll below for the closing collection!

How much did Welcome To The Jungle earn in India?

According to the final update, Welcome To The Jungle collected 137.93 crore net at the Indian box office. It enjoyed an almost 45-day run in theatres. Including GST, the gross earnings have wrapped up at 162.75 crore.

Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez co-starrer was made on a reported budget of 125 crore. It raked in returns of 10.34% in its lifetime, gaining the plus verdict. This is Akshay Kumar’s second success in 2026 after Bhooth Bangla.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 95.21 crore

Week 2: 33.69 crore

Week 3: 6.8 crore

Week 4: 1.66 crore

Week 5: 46 lakh

Week 6: 7 lakh

Week 7: 3 lakh

Total: 137.93 crore

5th highest Bollywood grosser of 2026 worldwide

At the overseas box office, Welcome To The Jungle collected 33.36 crore gross. Combined with the domestic gross, its worldwide earnings conclude at 196.11 crore. Unfortunately, the action-adventure comedy has missed the 200 crore club by a small margin. But it is the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 worldwide.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the worldwide box office:

Dhurandhar 2 – 1850.85 crore Border 2 – 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore Dhamaal 4 – 231.12 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 196.11 crore Cocktail 2 – 166.19 crore O’Romeo – 123.1 crore Alpha – 99.07 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 98.78 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 87.78 crore

Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest post-COVID grosser!

Welcome To The Jungle also turned out to be a successful affair for Akshay Kumar, amid the majority of post-COVID failures. It wrapped up at the 5th spot among his post-pandemic grossers, staying behind OMG 2.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing films at the post-COVID box office (worldwide gross):

Housefull 5: 304.12 crore Bhooth Bangla: 292.64 crore Sooryavanshi: 291.14 crore OMG 2: 220 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 196.11 crore Sky Force: 174.21 crore Jolly LLB 3: 170.26 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 149.64 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 111.64 crore Samrat Prithviraj: 90.24 crore

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Closing Collection

Budget: 125 crore

India net: 137.93 crore

ROI: 10.34%

India gross: 162.75 crore

Overseas gross: 33.36 crore

Worldwide gross: 196.11 crore

Verdict: Plus

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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