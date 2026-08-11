Ohh My Dog Box Office Day 4 Collection! (Photo Credit – YouTube)



Things don’t look very well for Pankaj Tripathi’s latest release, Ohh My Dog. It witnessed an upward trend during the opening weekend. But Amit Rai’s Hindi drama has witnessed an unexpected crash on its first Monday. Scroll below for the day 4 box office update!

How much did Ohh My Dog earn on its first Monday?

According to estimates, Ohh My Dog added only 25 lakh to its kitty on day 4. It witnessed an unexpected 72% drop compared to the opening day collection of 90 lakh. There is little to no competition in Bollywood, although Spider-Man: Brand New Day is dominating the Hindi belt. But there’s enough room to grow, which unfortunately couldn’t happen on the first Monday.

The total earnings at the Indian box office have reached 3.50 crore net. While the exact budget if yet to be confirmed by the makers, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agarwal Sharma, Pawan Malhotra and Shreedhar Dubey co-starrer is made on a 8 crore+ budget. It must pick up the pace on Tuesday to avoid crashing upon the arrival of Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 on August 14.

Check out the detailed day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Day 1: 90 lakh

Day 2: 1.10 crore

Day 3: 1.25 crore

Day 4: 25 lakh

Total: 3.50 crore

Chasing the lifetime of Aakhri Sawal!

Sanjay Dutt and Namashi Chakraborty’s 2026 drama Aakhri Sawal turned out to be a box office bomb. In its lifetime, it gained 3.96 crore. Pankaj Tripathi’s latest release needs only 46 lakh more to surpass that mark. It is now to be seen whether it achieves the milestone by tomorrow or takes longer than that.

Ohh My Dog Box Office Day 4 Summary

India net: 3.50 crore

India gross: 4.13 crore

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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