Korean Kanakaraju Box Office Collection Day 3: Beats F2: Fun & Frustration’s Opening Weekend Collection (Photo Credit – YouTube)

The Telugu horror-comedy Korean Kanakaraju has seen steady box-office performance. The Varun Tej-starrer was released in theatres on August 7. The film had special premiere shows on the eve of August 6 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film also received mix reiews from the audience and critics alike. Scroll ahead to read a detailed report of Korean Kanakaraju at the box office!

How Much Did Korean Kanakaraju Earn In 3 Days?

The Varun Tej-starrer collected a net total of 4.2 crore on its opening day. The film, however, did not see much growth on its first Saturday and Sunday. On its second day, the film saw a slight drop, collecting 4.15 crore, and a slight increase on day 3, bringing in 4.85 crore. The film’s net total stands at 13.2 crore on its opening weekend at the domestic box office.

Overseas, the film collected 1 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to 4 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to 19.58 crore.

Day- Wise Collection Of Korean Kanakaraju:

Day 1: 4.2 crore

Day 2: 4.15 crore

Day 3: 4.85 crore

Total: 13.2 crore

Becomes 2nd Biggest Opening Weekend Of Varun Tej’s Career

With a net total of 13. 2 crore, Korean Kanakaraju has become the second biggest opening weekend of Varun’s career. It trails his hit franchise F3. F3: Fun and Frustration earned 42.75 crore at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. Meanwhile, the 2019 film F2: Fun and Frustration collected 12.7 crore over its opening weekend, which was just the 2-day collections as the film released on a Saturday. It has now been moved to the third spot after Korean Kanakaraju overtook it.

Top 3 Biggest Opening Weekend of Varun Tej’s Career

F3: Fun & Frustration:42.75 crore Korean Kanakaraju: 13.2 crore F2: Fun & Frustration: 12.7 crore (2-day)

More About Korean Kanakaraju

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film will be released in theatres on August 7. The film also stars Satya, Ritika Nayak, Daksha Nagarkar, and VTV Ganesh. Varun Tej’s last film, Matka, failed to impress at the box office. Now, all eyes are on Korean Kanakaraju and whether the actor can revive his box-office performance.

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