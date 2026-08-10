DC Box Office Collection Day 3: Enters Top 10 Highest Opening Weekend Of Kollywood In 2026 (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut,DC, has made a solid start at the box office. The Tamil action drama has been seeing an upward trend at the box office due to positive word of mouth. Anirudh Ravichander’s music has been one of the biggest highlights of the Arun Matheswaran thriller. On its first weekend, the film saw a massive increase in footfall. Check out the detailed box office report of the film!

How Much Did DC Earn In 3 Days?

The Tamil film opened at 4.4 crore at the box office. On day 2, the film saw an increase of nearly 60%, collecting 7 crore on its first Saturday. On day 3, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-starrer earned 9.55 crore against a total screen count of 4,639. The film saw an increase in show count on Sunday, from its Friday total of 3,504 screens. On day 3, the film collected 6.6 crore from its Tamil version, while the Telugu and Hindi versions collected 2.3 crore and 0.65 crore, respectively. The net total of the film stands at 20.95 crore.

Overseas, the film collected 2.25 Cr on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to 7.75 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to 32.47 Cr.

Day-Wise Collection Of DC:

Day 1: 4.4 crore

Day 2: 7 crore

Day 3: 9.55 crore

Total: 20.95 crore

DC Becomes the 6th-Highest Opening Weekend Of Kollywood In 2026

With a net total of 20.95 crore, the Arun Matheswaran directorial has become the 6th-highest opening weekend in Kollywood in 2026. The film trails LIK: Love Insurance Kompany, which collected 22.6 crore at the box office in its opening weekend.

Top 10 Opening Weekend Collection of Kollywood Films In 2026

Jana Nayagan- 124.35 crore (4 days) Karuppu- 68 crore Kara – 23.35 crore (4 days) Parasakthi – 22.6 crore (2 days) Love Insurance Kompany – 22.5 crore DC- 20.95 crore Youth – 17.8 crore (4 days) Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil – 14.85 crore (4 days) Gatta Kusthi 2- 13.85 crore With Love – 7.3 crore

DC Budget & Recovery

With a small budget of 25 crore, DC has already recovered over 83% of its production costs from domestic net theatrical revenue in three days. The film needs less than 5 crore in domestic net earnings to cross the 25 crore investment and seal a successful box-office verdict.

DC Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film after 2 days.

India Net Collection: 20.95 crore

India Gross Collection: 34.72 crore

Budget: 25 crore

Budget Recovery: 83%

Overseas Gross Collection: 7.75 crore

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