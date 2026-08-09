DC Box Office Collection Day 2: Good Jump On Saturday ( Photo Credit – Instagram )



Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj’s transition in front of the camera has caught strong momentum at the box office with his debut film outing DC. The film registered a sharp jump on its first Saturday, proving that the curiosity surrounding his acting debut is translating into solid numbers at the box office! The action thriller witnessed an approximate 59% growth on Day 2.

In two days, the film took its domestic net total past the 11 crore mark at the box office. Meanwhile, it is inching towards the 20 crore mark with its gross collection worldwide, with the overseas total going past the 5 crore mark in 2 days!

DC Box Office Day 2

On the second day, August 8, Saturday, DC earned 7 crore at the box office, with an average occupancy of 35.7% across 3,549 shows in India. On the second day, the film witnessed a very good jump of almost 59% at the box office!

Here’s the day-wise breakdown of Lokesh Kanagaraj‘s film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 4.4 crore

Day 2: 7 crore

Total: 11.4 crore

DC Budget & Recovery

Mounted on a controlled budget of 25 crore, DC has already recovered over 45% of its production costs from the domestic net theatrical revenue in just 48 hours. With 11.40 crore net collection already locked in, it needs just 13.6 crore more with its domestic net earnings to cross the 25 crore investment and seal a successful box office verdict.

DC Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film after 2 days.

India Net Collection: 11.4 crore

India Gross Collection: 13.45 crore

Budget: 25 crore

Budget Recovery: 45.6%

Overseas Gross Collection: 5.25 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 18.7 crore

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Check out the box-office collections and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2025 here.

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