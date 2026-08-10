Thudakkam Box Office Collection Day 3: Becomes 2nd Highest Opening Weekend For Female-Led Malayalam Film (Photo Credit – Facebook)

Vismaya Mohanlal’s debut Malayalam film Thudakkam is shining at the box office. The film, which also has superstars Mohanlal in a cameo, was released in theatres on August 7. Needless to say, Vismaya’s debut was released amid much anticipation. Fans of the superstar were eager to see his offspring take charge on the big screen and in an action thriller, nevertheless. Scroll on to read the detailed opening weekend report of Thudakkam!

How Much Did Thudakkam Earn In 3 Days?

Vismaya Mohanlal’s film opened to 2.55 crore net across 1102 shows. On day 2, the film earned 3.6 crore, and on day 3, it saw collections increase to 4.25 crore. Over the first weekend, the film also saw an increase in shows. The net total of Thudakkam stands at 10.42 crore at the domestic box office.

Overseas, Thudakkam collected 3 crore on Day 3, bringing the total overseas gross to 11.4 crore. This brings the worldwide gross collection to 23.7 crore.

Day-Wise Collection Of Thudakkam

Day 1: 2.55 crore

Day 2: 3.6 crore

Day 3: 4.25 crore

Total: 10.42 crore

Becomes 2nd Biggest Opening Weekend For A Female-Led Malayalam Film

With her debut film, Vismaya has achieved a big milestone at the box office. It has now become the second biggest opening weekend for a female-led film. It beat Nazriya Nazim’s Sookshmadarshini to earn the spot. The 2024 film earned 8.65 crore in its 3-day opening weekend. Meanwhile, Lokah had a 4-day opening weekend with its first Sunday collection alone crossing 10 crore. It is currently the highest-grossing Malayalam film and also has the biggest opening weekend for a female-led film with a net total of 24.4 crore in India.

Top 3 Biggest Opening Weekend For A Female-Led Malayalam Film (Net)

Lokah-Chapter 1: Chandra: 24.4 crore (4-day) Thudakkam: 10.42 crore Sookshmadarshini: 8.65 crore

Mounted on a budget of reported 20 crore, Vismaya Mohanlal’s film has recovered 50% of its budget through its opening weekend collection. Helmed by Judy Anthany Joseph, the official synopsis of the film says, “When danger strikes, a young woman fights to survive through courage and determination. This grounded thriller examines resilience, hope, and life-altering choices.”

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