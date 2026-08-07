Thudakkam X Review ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Thudakkam is the latest Indian Malayalam-language action thriller, marking the acting debut of Vismaya, the real-life daughter of Mohanlal. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film follows the story of a young woman who fights to survive with courage and determination.

If you’re planning to watch Thudakkam in theaters as it releases today, let’s take a quick look at what the internet has to say about this major release.

Thudakkam X Reviews: Vismaya Delivers an Impressive Debut Performance

After watching Vismaya’s performance, the audience couldn’t help but praise the veteran star’s daughter. One user wrote that Vismaya delivered an impressive debut performance. Additionally, Ashish Joe Antony was praised for nailing a terrific antagonist role. The viewer also appreciated the film’s climax.

“#Thudakkam a impressive debut for Vismaya, Ashish Joe Antony with a terrific antagonist role. Jakes Bejoy’s music was good. Jude Anthany’s making & execution gives a good treat. Climax was lit. #Mohanlal”

#Thudakkam a impressive debut for Vismaya, Ashish Joe Antony with a terrific antagonist role.



Jakes Bejoy's music was good. Jude Anthany's making & execution gives a good treat.



Climax was lit. 🔥🔥#Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/oDxIIl4Aiz — E6 (@EvanTweeps) August 7, 2026

Another user said that Thudakkam is a gripping story and that Vismaya Mohanlal is a pleasant presence on the big screen. The viewer also praised the director, asserting that the film has lived up to the hype.

“#Thudakkam 4/5 A gripping, no-drag entertainer. Vismaya Mohanlal is a pleasant surprise with effortless screen presence. Jude Anthony Joseph directs with tight pacing. Performances are solid, music hits at the right moments, and the climax delivers the hype.”

#Thudakkam 4/5 ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐



A gripping, no-drag entertainer. Vismaya Mohanlal is a pleasant surprise with effortless screen presence. Jude Anthony Joseph directs with tight pacing.



Performances are solid, music hits at the right moments, and the climax delivers the hype. pic.twitter.com/kYKVa3cAsR — Kavya Awasthi (@Kavya1140) August 7, 2026

Fans Call Thudakkam the Winner of the Onam Season

Not only this Malayalam thriller, but a few more films have also been released in theaters. Despite the tough competition, fans have called Thudakkam a superb film, with many hailing it as the winner of the Onam season.

“#Thudakkam — One-Word Review: Superb A beautifully made and well-narrated film by #jude A superb beginning frm @vismayamohanlal & @aashjoeantony

backed by a powerful score frm #jakesbejoy & cameo by #L is presented perfectly and adds to the impact. 1st WINNER of Onam Season” – X user said

#Thudakkam — One-Word Review: Superb 🏆

A beautifully made and well-narrated film by #jude A superb beginning frm @vismayamohanlal & @aashjoeantony backed by a powerful score frm #jakesbejoy & cameo by #L is presented perfectly and adds to the impact. 1st WINNER of Onam Season🔥 pic.twitter.com/9sH6f2ErSz — Ananthan T J (@ananthantj) August 7, 2026

Another user praised the movie, calling it a solid debut for Vismaya. The viewer also described Thudakkam as the dark horse of the Onam season. “A simple story elevated big time by Jude’s making and the action set pieces. Technically brilliant throughout. Solid debut by Vismaya. Aashish scored big, Jake did well, and Lalettan’s portion will boost its BO run. Dark horse of Onam. Didn’t see this coming, TBH!!#Thudakkam”

A simple story elevated big time by Jude's making and the action set pieces.



Technically brilliant throughout. Solid debut by Vismaya. Aashish scored big, Jake did well, and Lalettan's portion will boost its BO run.



Dark horse of Onam.Didn't see this coming,TBH!!🔥#Thudakkam pic.twitter.com/ESS4TeJFMD — K A L K I (@iamkalki_13) August 7, 2026

Thudakkam: Is It A Must-Watch In Theaters?

With all these excellent reviews, it seems that Thudakkam is indeed a must-watch on the big screen. Vismaya Mohanlal’s impressive debut performance gives audiences another compelling reason to experience the film in theaters. Mohanlal‘s presence in the film adds even more charm to the overall experience. Overall, Thudakkam is a movie you should consider watching in theaters.

Thudakkam X Review

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Korean Kanakaraju X Reviews: ‘Goosebumps Climax’ To ‘Solid Fun’ – Fans Praise Varun Tej Comedy-Horror Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News