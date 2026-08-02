Thudakkam Box Office: Can Vismaya Mohanlal’s Film Surpass Opening Day Collection of Pranav’s Debut? (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya is all set to make her acting debut. Her film Thudakkam will be released in theatres on August 7. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film was backed by Mohanlal’s production house, Aashirvad Cinemas. Mohanlal will also be seen in the film. Vismaya makes her debut 8 years after her older brother Pranav made his debut in the lead role in the Malayalam film industry.

How Much Did Pranav Mohanlal’s Debut Film Collect At The Box Office?

Pranav Mohanlal, who is just a year older than Vismaya, made his acting debut in a leading role in 2018 with the film Aadhi. Pranav had acted as a child actor in Malayalam in the early 2000s before becoming a leading man. His debut film Aadhi had a great opening at the box office and was the highest-opening film starring a newcomer in 2018. According to reports, the film grossed 2.77 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day. This brings the film’s net collection to 2.16 crore. Back in 2018, it was a great opening for a Malayalam film. The film went on to gross over 50 crore worldwide, becoming a commercial hit. The film was directed by Jeethu Joseph.

Can Vismaya Mohanlal Overtake Pranav’s Debut Film’s Opening Collection?

Vismaya Mohanlal’s film Thudakkam does not have much buzz on the ground as of now. With just five days to go before release, the makers have yet to unveil the film’s trailer. However, in recent days, Vismaya has given interviews to the press, giving a glimpse into her life. For the large part of her life, she has been away from the limelight despite her father being such a big superstar. However, the film is banking on Mohanlal’s loyal fan base. While that will help the film during its initial box office run, if it wants to maintain momentum, it will have to rely on positive word of mouth. Thudakkam will also have a two-week uninterrupted run before the three big films scheduled for the Onam week are released.

More About Thudakkam

For her debut, Vismaya has been directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, who has made films like 2018 and Ohm Shanthi Oshana. The film has been written by Akhil Krishna and Linish Nellikkal. Apart from Vismaya and Mohanlal, the film also stars Ashish Joe Antony, Bobby Kurian, Sai Kumar, K. B. Ganesh Kumar, Manoj K. Jayan, Miya George, and Jaffar Idukki. The thriller has music by Jakes Bejoy, who is currently one of the most successful music composers of Malayalam cinema.

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