Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 11 BMS Sales: Thalapathy Vijay’s Staying Strong At The Ticket Window! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Thalapathy Vijay’s final cinematic outing, Jana Nayagan, is putting up a brave fight at the ticket window on its crucial 2nd Sunday. Directed by H Vinoth, the action political drama continues to enjoy a steady pull at the ticket window, making the film witness another round of growth during the second weekend! The film is demonstrating a consistent pace on a Sunday afternoon!

Selling 2 Tickets Every Second!

As Sunday ticket sales picked up across morning and early afternoon shows, the political drama registered an impressive sale, with the per-second ticket sales hitting 2 tickets. With a massive pre-sales launch and an extended Week 1 run, the film has consistently churned good numbers on BMS.

Jana Nayagan Box Office BMS Sales Day 11

On Day 11, the second Sunday, August 2, the film clocked over 54K tickets from 7 AM to 2 PM, setting up a solid pace for evening and night spot bookings. Jana Nayagan established a dominant presence right from its advance booking phase, logging a massive 1.18 million tickets in pre-sales alone.

The film held a steady pace on the second Saturday as well. However, it could not surpass the second Saturday BMS sales of Karuppu, which claimed the top spot for 2026 films, pushing Thalapathy Vijay’s film to number 2.

Check out the second Saturday BMS sales for Kollywood films (post-trending feature).

Jailer: 416K Amaran: 346K Karuppu: 290K (2026) Leo: 240K The GOAT: 189K Jana Nayagan: 181K (2026) Coolie: 177K Dragon: 166K Maharaja: 129K Tourist Family: 123K

Hits Almost 4 Million Ticket Sales

During its first extended week, the political action drama crossed 2.43 million ticket sales on BMS. Over its second weekend, the film displayed a stable hold. After recording 123.92K tickets on the 2nd Friday and jumping to 180.67K tickets on 2nd Saturday, Day 11 saw another 54,000 tickets booked by 2 PM alone. This takes the total BMS sales to 3.97 million tickets.

Check out the breakdown of the ticket sales of the political action thriller on BMS.

Pre Sales: 1.18 Million

Extended Week 1: 2.43 Million

Day 9, 2nd Friday: 123.92K

Day 10, 2nd Saturday: 180.67K

Day 11, 2nd Sunday: 54K* (till 2 PM)

Total: 3.97 Million*

* does not include final numbers

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Check out the Jana Nayagan day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

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