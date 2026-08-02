Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Day 4 Witnesses Huge BMS Jump! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day is going on an absolute rampage at the ticket window on the first Sunday in India. After kicking off its extended weekend with a thunderous Thursday, the Marvel superhero spectacle saw explosive growth. On Day 4, the first Sunday, the ticket counters on BookMyShow are still on fire, showing a massive 30% jump compared to its opening day BMS pace!

Selling 10.4 Tickets Every Single Second!

The momentum for the superhero film is accelerating rapidly as Sunday progresses. Between the early hours and mid-afternoon, it recorded a ticket sale of 10 tickets every second! Meanwhile, from 6 AM to 2 PM, the film registered a jump of 30% in its ticket sales from the opening day, for the same time frame!

Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Day 4 BMS Sales

Looking at the ticket sales from 6 AM and 2 PM, on Sunday, August 2, Spider-Man Brand New Day has comfortably crossed the 3-lakh mark on BMS alone, surpassing all its opening Thursday, Friday, and Saturday afternoon numbers. With its roaring Saturday momentum pushing past 1.07 million tickets on BMS, the film has officially broken into the top 10 first Saturday BMS Sales in India.

Check out the top 10 first Saturday ticket sales on BMS of films released in India (post-trending feature on BMS).

Pushpa 2: 1.75 Million Dhurandhar2‌: 1.60 Million Kantara Chapter 1: 1.30 Million Kalki 2898 AD: 1.28 Million Jawan: 1.25 Million Animal: 1.16 Million Spider-Man Brand New Day: 1.07 Million Gadar 2: 948K Stree 2: 919K Chhaava: 868K

First Sunday Hints At Bumper Numbers!

On Sunday, from 6 AM to 2 PM, Spider-Man Brand New Day registered a ticket sale of 307.8K, as compared to the opening day’s 235K ticket sales for the same time frame! Meanwhile, the film registered a ticket sale of 57.9K during 1 – 2 PM.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in India.

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