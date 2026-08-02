I, Nobody Box Office (Closing Collection): Prithviraj Sukumaran Film Flops At The Theatre ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s latest Malayalam film I, Nobody was released in theatres on July 9. The film failed to impress after a decent opening day. The negative word of mouth clearly impacted the film’s box office performance. Now, in three weeks, the film has ended its theatrical run, making way for the new releases. Keep reading for a detailed closing box office report!

The Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer also had Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead role, reuniting the two actors after Koode and Ennu Ninte Moideen. Upon its July release, the film received mixed reviews, most of which were negative. Despite a decent buzz around the heist thriller, the film’s fate was locked after initial reports. The film’s primary audience was limited to Kerala, despite Prithviraj’s pan-Indian presence through his work across industries.

How Much Did I, Nobody Earn At The Worldwide Box Office?

Owing to Prithviraj’s star status, the film had a decent opening at 2.2 crore net in India. However, it showed a consistent decline from day 2 onward. The lack of positive word of mouth was the biggest reason for the film’s negative reception. From day 5, the film’s daily collection fell below 1 crore, and there was no redemption thereafter. As per the final update, I, Nobidy earned 8.71 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 10.2 crore gross. Overseas, it grossed 5.3 crore, bringing the worldwide gross to 15.5 crore.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 8.71 crore

India gross – 10.2 crore

Overseas gross – 5.3 crore

Worldwide gross – 15.5 crore

I, Nobody Fails To enter Mollywood’s highest grossers of 2026

I, Nobody, could not enter the highest-grossers of Mollywood in 2026. It has ended its theatrical run in 12th position on the list, trailing Naslen’s Mollywood Times.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 12 grossers of all time(India net):

Vaazha 2: 129.42 crore Drishyam 3:110.36 crore Aadu 3: 51.12 crore Athiradi:36.97 crore Patriot:31.6 crore Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam: 25.55 crore Balan: The Boy:19.07 crore Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies: 16 crore Prakambanam: 15.35 crore Pallichattambi: 12.29 crore Mollywood Times:10.13 crore I, Nobody: 8.71 crore

Box Office verdict of the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer

I, Nobody was made on a budget of 40 crore. So, it recovered 21.7% of the total cost over its lifetime, resulting in a deficit of 31.29 crore, or 78.2%. According to Koimoi’s parameters, it received a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 40 crore

India net collection – 8.71 crore

Recovery – 21.7%

Deficit – 31.29 crore

Deficit% – 78.2%

Verdict – Flop

More About I, Nobody

One of the reasons that I, Nobody was an anticipated film was the team behind it. The heist film has been directed by Nissam Basheer and written by Sameer Abdul. The duo last worked together in the hit film Rorschach. The film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead. The film has been jointly produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh Mehta, and C. V. Sarathi. The film also stars Hakim Shajahan in a pivotal role.

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For more such box office stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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