Moana Worldwide Box Office: Set To Beat Steven Spielberg’s Sci-Flop Disclosure Day ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Dwayne Johnson’s swag and star power are not helping Moana at the box office. The live-action movie has lost many screens in North America. Despite being a tentpole Disney giant, it is struggling to reach major milestones at the box office domestically and worldwide. The film is at least beating the worldwide haul of Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day this weekend. Scroll below for the numbers.

The movie is suffering from weak word of mouth, and despite Dwayne Johnson being hit with the animated versions, fans are not enjoying his live-action Maui. It also has a huge budget, which is also one of the main causes for its disappointing financial fate. It will not hit the break-even target in its theatrical run, and that was established a while ago.

Moana is inches away from crossing the $250 million mark worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo, Moana collected $1.6 million on its 4th Friday at the box office in North America. It lost 1,005 theaters in North America, which caused it to drop by 51.2% from last Friday. It came under Toy Story 5, which is in its 7th frame. It is still playing in 3,010 theaters in North America and has hit the $111.1 million cume in North America.

The live-action remake has hit the $126.9 million cume at the international box office and is expected to cross the $150 million mark this weekend, but with Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey‘s global dominance, that seems doubtful as well. Anyway, combining the domestic and overseas totals, the film’s worldwide collection is $238 million. It is crossing the $250 million mark worldwide finally this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $111.1 million

International – $126.9 million

Worldwide – $238 million

Set to beat Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day worldwide

Disclosure Day, starring Emily Blunt, is a sci-fi movie directed by Steven Spielberg that was released earlier this year. The movie received strong ratings from critics and audiences, but despite that, it had an underwhelming run at the box office. Spielberg’s movie collected $239.4 million at the worldwide box office. Moana is now less than $2 million away from surpassing Disclosure Day’s global haul and climbing the top 20 global grossers list for 2026.

Moana is currently the 17th-highest-grossing film of the year and is trying its best to break into the top 10 of 2026’s grossers. It follows the courageous young voyager Moana as she journeys beyond the shores of Motunui with the legendary demigod Maui on a daring ocean adventure. Together, they face new challenges and uncover secrets that test Moana’s connection with her ancestors, the ocean, and her destiny. The movie was released on July 10.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Masters Of The Universe North America Box Office (Closing Collection): Nicholas Galitzine Starrer Takes Final Bow After Just 8 Weeks In Theatres

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News