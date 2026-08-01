Masters Of The Universe North America Box Office: Film Survives 8 Weeks Before Ending Its Theatrical Run ( Photo Credit – Prime Video )

Masters of the Universe, featuring the dashing Nicholas Galitzine in the titular role of He-Man and Jared Leto as Skeletor, finally ended its theatrical run at the box office in North America. Despite the initial buzz riding on nostalgia, it experienced a weak run at the box office. However, this high-budget fantasy action movie had other plans, like many other Amazon MGM releases. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

It received average ratings from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 67% rating on the Tomatometer. The critics’ consensus reads, “By the power of Grayskull and with a little help from its self-deprecating script and spirited cast, Masters of the Universe is a delightful adventure that finds the humanity in He-Man.” However, the audience rating was more promising, as they gave it 86%, but it did not help its box office run.

Masters of the Universe’s closing collection in North America

Masters of the Universe was released in June and collected $29.4 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. According to box office analyst Luiz Fernando, Masters of the Universe ended its theatrical run on its 8th Thursday at the North American box office. It collected just $2k from the last 70 theaters still playing on its 8th Thursday. It took its domestic total to $64.8 million as the Jared Leto starrer bid farewell to the cinemas in North America.

However, the Amazon MGM movies are more interested in attracting viewers to their home streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video. The Nicholas Galitzine starrer has also become the #1 most-watched at the platform worldwide as it debuted this week.

More about the movie

Masters of the Universe was made on a reported budget of $170 million, and it collected just $113.7 million worldwide. But its main purpose was to create awareness for the streaming platform. The film follows Prince Adam, who discovers that the strange memories shaping his life are real when the lost Sword of Power resurfaces, forcing him to return to Eternia and challenge the tyrant who shattered his family and kingdom.

Masters of the Universe, featuring Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Idris Elba, Jared Leto, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Charlotte Riley, Kristen Wiig, and Morena Baccarin, is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Box office summary

Domestic – $64.8 million

International – $48.9 million

Worldwide – $113.7 million

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