10 Years of Vijay Deverakonda: Actor’s Films Only Recovered45% Of Total 360 Crore Investment! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Vijay Deverakonda recently completed a decade in the industry. The actor celebrated the milestone on his Instagram by revisiting his early days of shooting. The Telugu film Pelli Choopulu is his first breakthrough film. As the actor reached a milestone, we reviewed his post-pandemic box office report.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Box Office Report Post-Pandemic

He is one actor whose career can be easily divided into pre- and post-pandemic. Why, you may ask? All of the actor’s hit films were released pre-pandemic, which earned him star status, a loyal fan following, and the goodwill of producers. However, since the pandemic, the actor’s films have struggled at the box office. Of the four films he has done since COVID, none have achieved hit status.

Vijay Deverakonda‘s last theatrical release was Kingdom in 2025. There was much hope for the film, and it was touted as his box-office comeback. Even though it is now Vijay’s highest-grossing film in India, the film was not a hit. Against a budget of 130 crore, the film recovered only 40% of its investment. It was declared a flop at the box office. Soon after the pandemic, his first Hindi film, Liger, was released; it was touted as a massive blockbuster but failed to even recover its budget. The total amount invested in these four films post-pandemic is 360 crore. However, the recovery rate is just 45%.

Take A Look At Vijay Deverakonda’s Post-Pandemic Budget vs Recovery Stats:

Kingdom (2025)

Collection: 51.96 crore

Budget: 130 crore

Recovery: 39.97%

Deficit: 78.04 crore or 60.03%

The Family Star (2024)

Collection: 22.01 crore

Budget: 50 crore

Recovery: 44.02 %

Deficit: 27.99 crore or 55.98%

Kushi (2023)

Collection: 48.26 crore

Budget: 70-90 crore

Recovery: 60.33%

Deficit: 31.74 crore or 39.68%

Liger (2022)

Collection: 41.17 crore

Budget: 100 crore

Recovery: 41.17%

Deficit: 58.83 cr or 58.83%

Box Office Summary

Total Budget: 360 crore

Total Recovery: 163.40 crore (45.39%)

Deficit: 196.60 crore 54.61%

What’s next for Vijay Deverakonda?

He is currently filming for a period drama titled Ranabaali. It reunites him with his Dear Comrade and Geeta Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna. The real-life husband and wife are also one of the most loved onscreen couples in the Telugu film industry. They were last seen together in the 2019 film Dear Comrade. It would be interesting to see the duo pair up after 7 years, now also a real-life married couple.

Apart from Ranabaali, Vijay also has the rustic action film Rowdy Janardhana, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola. Both films are expected to be released in theatres later this year.

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