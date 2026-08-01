Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 50 Update!( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga has completed 50 glorious days in theatres. Ideally, it is a moment of celebration for any film. Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari starrer has also earned a respectable total at the box office, but it unfortunately could not recover its entire investment. Scroll below for the detailed report!

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 50

The screen count has witnessed a steep reduction, as Spider-Man: Brand New Day has taken over the Hindi belt. According to estimates, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected only 1 lakh on day 50. The upcoming weekend will be the last opportunity to mint moolah, post which the romantic period drama will draw the curtains.

The total box office collection in India stands at 65.01 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total reaches 76.71 crore. It will conclude its run as the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026, behind O’Romeo (83.35 crore).

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 12.25 crore

Week 2: 22.55 crore

Week 3: 17.45 crore

Week 4: 7.85 crore

Week 5: 3.02 crore

Week 6: 1.32 crore

Week 7: 56 lakh

Day 50: 1 lakh

Total: 65.01 crore

How much deficit will the makers suffer?

Main Vaapas Aaunga was made on a reported budget of 70 crore. Around 92.87% of the total investment has been recovered. However, Imtiaz Ali’s directorial will suffer a deficit of over 4.95 crore in its lifetime. The breakeven stage was so near, but Diljit Dosanjh starrer is unfortunately wrapping up with a losing verdict in India.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Day 50 Summary

Budget: 70 crore

India net: 65.01 crore

Budget recovery: 92.87%

India gross: 76.71 crore

Overseas gross: 21.98 crore

Worldwide gross: 98.69 crore

Verdict: Losing

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