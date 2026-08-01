Minions & Monsters Worldwide Box Office: Set To Beat Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings( Photo Credit – Facebook/JioHotstar )

Minions & Monsters has finally found a stable footing at the box office in North America. It has steady legs at the domestic box office, which will also enable it to surpass the worldwide box-office total of a significant MCU movie. We are talking about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It is expected to beat the MCU movie’s solid global haul during this weekend only. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Minions 3 at the worldwide box office

The latest numbers reveal that Minions 3 is holding strong at the domestic box office amid The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It collected a strong $1.2 million on its 5th Thursday at the North American box office, dropping just 36.8% from last Thursday despite losing 124 theaters last Friday. Minions 3 hits the $162.6 million mark at the box office in North America.

As of now, Minions & Monsters is tracking to end its run below the $200 million mark in North America. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Minions 3 has collected $258.25 million at the international box office, and adding that to its domestic total puts the worldwide cume at $420.8 million. It is expected to cross $450 million at the global box office this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $162.6 million

International – $258.2 million

Worldwide – $420.8 million

Inches away from beating Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings worldwide!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is an MCU movie in Phase Four. It set several box office records and received strong reviews from critics. It was also praised for its exploration and representation of Asian culture, setting it apart from other MCU movies. According to Box Office Mojo, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Rings collected $432.2 million worldwide in its lifetime.

Minions & Monsters is around $12 million away from surpassing the global haul of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings worldwide. It is expected to beat that total at the worldwide box office this weekend.

Minions 3 was released on July 1, and it follows the Minions in 1920s Hollywood as they search for frightening creatures for their monster movie, partner with a green creature, and must save the planet after unleashing monsters.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Moana North America Box Office: Dwayne Johnson Starrer Stays Behind Minions & Monsters, To Wrap Its Lifetime Under $140 Million?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News