Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Tom Holland Starrer Beats Thor: Love And Thunder!( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day is unleashing madness at the Indian box office. It entered the 100 crore club within 48 hours of its release. There’s more good news, as the superhero flick has emerged as the MCU’s 6th highest-grossing film ever. Scroll below for a detailed report!

How much has Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected in India?

In two days of its theatrical journey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has amassed 109.3 crore net at the Indian box office. It has earned over 60 crore in English, while the Hindi belt is also witnessing a thunderous response, with over 40 crore in the kitty. The remaining sum comes from the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions.

Beats 4 MCU grossers in India!

Destin Daniel Cretton’s directorial also joined Avengers: Endgame to become the two fastest Hollywood films to enter the 100 crore club in India. Both the Marvel biggies achieved the feat in only two days.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now surpassed as many as 4 films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the last 24 hours. It left behind Avengers: Age Of Ultron (76 crore), Captain Marvel (84.2 crore), Spider-Man: Far From Home (85.7 crore), and Thor: Love And Thunder (101.45 crore).

6th highest-grossing MCU film of all time!

Zendaya, Sadie Sink and Jacob Batalon co-starrer is now the 6th highest-grossing MCU film at the Indian box office. Today, it will also cross Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and officially enter the top 5. The opening weekend was expected to be record-breaking, and Brand New Day did not disappoint!

Check out the highest Hollywood openers of all time at the Indian box office (net collection):

Avengers: Endgame: 373.22 crore Avengers: Infinity War: 227.43 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home: 212 crore Deadpool & Wolverine: 135 crore Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 126.94 crore Spider-Man: Brand New Day: 109.3 crore Thor: Love And Thunder: 101.45 crore Spider-Man: Far From Home: 85.7 crore Captain Marvel: 84.2 crore Avengers: Age Of Ultron: 76 crore

Check out the Spider-Man: Brand New Day daily box office collection breakdown here.

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