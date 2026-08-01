Ishqnama Box Office Collection Day 8 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ishqnama, starring Shehnaaz Gill and Jai Randhhawa, has entered its second week at the Indian box office. The hold has been stable, but the only concern is its 20 crore budget. There’s also some good news as Arvindr Khaira’s directorial has emerged as the 4th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 8 report!

Ishqnama Box Office Collection Day 8

According to Sacnilk, Ishqnama added 50 lakh more to its kitty on day 8. Despite a slight drop in show count from 776 to 729, the period romantic drama maintained a stable hold, staying on a similar trajectory to Thursday.

The cumulative collection in India now stands at 6.20 crore. While Saurabh Sachdeva co-starrer is performing better than most Punjabi releases of 2026, it has only recovered 31% of the total budget so far. Word of mouth is positive, but it needs to pick up the pace to enter the safe zone.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 5.70 crore

Day 8: 50 lakh

Total: 6.20 crore

Beats Bambukat 2

Another notable milestone has been unlocked. Shehnaaz Gill and Jai Randhhawa’s Ishqnama has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon, and Simi Chahal’s Bambukat 2. It is now the 4th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026. The next target, Ishqan De Lekhe, is quite far away, but hopefully the second weekend boost will help cover the margin.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2026 (net collection):

Carry On Jatta 4: 18.62 crore Rabb Da Radio 3: 12.57 crore Ishqan De Lekhe: 11.89 crore Ishqnama: 6.20 crore Bambukat 2: 6.18 crore

Ishqnama Box Office Day 8 Summary

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 6.20 crore

Budget recovery: 31%

India gross: 7.31 crore

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