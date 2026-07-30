Ishqnama Box Office: Success Is Way Too Far For Shehnaaz Gill! ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Shehnaaz Gill’s latest theatrical outing, Ishqnama, co-starring Jayy Randhawa, has completed six days at the domestic box office. While the romantic drama is inching close to surpassing the entire lifetime collection of her previous release, Ikk Kudi, the broader box office picture remains dicey! With a heavy budget to cover and steep weekday drops, ultimate success still seems like an impossible hill to climb.

The film started its theatrical journey on a modest note, picking up slight momentum over the opening weekend. However, as the crucial weekdays kicked in, the collections began dropping. By Wednesday (Day 6), the film dropped to its lowest single-day figure yet.

Ishqnama Box Office Day 6

On the sixth day, Ishqnama earned 55 lakh at the box office. The film is only 10 lakh away from surpassing the lifetime collection of Shehnaaz Gill’s last theatrical release! For the unversed, Shehnaaz’s last film, Ikk Kudi, earned 5.3 crore at the box office in its lifetime!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 80 lakh

Day 2: 1 crore

Day 3: 1.4 crore

Day 4: 65 lakh

Day 5: 80 lakh

Day 6: 55 lakh

Total: 5.2 crore

While overtaking her previous outing provides a brief silver lining for the actress, the overall trajectory offers little reason to celebrate. Ishqnama is mounted on a budget of 20 crore. With theatrical returns standing at just over a quarter of its production cost, the film faces an uphill task as it prepares for its second weekend.

At a mere 26% budget recovery after nearly a week in theaters, Shehnaaz Gill‘s film would require an extraordinary second-weekend turnaround to avoid a disappointing theatrical verdict.

Ishqnama Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the Punjabi romantic drama after six days.

Budget: 20 crore

India Net Collection: 5.2 crore

Budget recovery: 26%

India Gross Collection: 6.13 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Punjabi Films of 2026 here.

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