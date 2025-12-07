Shehnaaz Gill starrer Ikk Kudi has wrapped up its theatrical journey. The Punjabi romantic comedy, directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, is a box office success. It missed entry into the top 5 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025 by an inch. Scroll below for the closing collection!

How much did Ikk Kudi earn at the domestic box office?

According to the final update, Ikk Kudi accumulated 5.30 crore net at the Indian box office. The Punjabi romantic comedy was released in theatres on October 31, 2025. It enjoyed over 35 days of theatrical run. Including taxes, the gross total concluded at 6.25 crores.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 1.62 crores

Week 2: 1.88 crores

Week 3: 1.07 crores

Week 4: 53 lakhs

Week 5: 20 lakhs

Total: 5.30 crores

Ikk Kudi is a profitable affair!

Amarjit Singh Saron‘s directorial is reportedly made on a budget of 5 crores. It has made returns of 30 lakhs in its lifetime. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 6%. Shehnaaz Gill’s production debut has concluded its run as a box office success.

6th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025

Ikk Kudi emerged as the 6th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Although it needed only 17 lakhs more, it could not beat Nikka Zaildar 4, which earned 5.47 crores in its lifetime.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025 (India net collection):

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 – 18.28 crores Sarbala Ji – 10.49 crores Akaal – 7.80 crores Guru Nanak Jahaz – 5.95 crores Nikka Zaildar 4 – 5.47 crores Ikk Kudi – 5.30 crores Dakuaan Da Munda 3 – 4.66 crores Phaphey Kuttniyan – 4.08 crores Badnaam – 3.95 crores Pind Peya Saara Jombieland Baneya – 3.81 crores

Ikk Kudi Box Office Closing Collection

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 5.30 crores

ROI: 6%

India gross: 6.25 crores

Overseas gross: 9 crores

Worldwide gross: 15.25 crores

Verdict: Plus

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 2: 100 Crores Loading, Ranveer Singh Set To Enter His Top 10 All-Time Highest-Grossers!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News