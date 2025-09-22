Dakuaan Da Munda 3, the Punjabi action-crime blockbuster, is gearing up for its digital premiere after a successful theatrical run following its release on June 13, 2025. The film, starring Dev Kharoud and Baani Sandhu, is the third installment of the Dakuaan Da Munda franchise.

Upon its release, the movie received significant positive reactions from the audience and critics for its gripping narrative of ambition, systemic corruption, and the fight for justice, all delivered through a high-octane action lens.

When & Where To Stream Dakuaan Da Munda 3?

The movie, directed by Happy Rode, will have its world digital premiere on ZEE5 on October 2, 2025. With the streaming availability, viewers can watch the action entertainer from the comfort of their homes.

What Is Dakuaan Da Munda 3 About?

Dakuaan Da Munda 3 traces the gritty rise of Yodha, a determined orphan aspiring to become a champion boxer. His path takes a dark twist when he courageously exposes a rampant drug problem at his college, drawing the ire of influential and corrupt figures. Caught in their sinister trap, Yodha is thrust into a harrowing struggle filled with pain, resistance, and inner turmoil. Set against the eerie, atmospheric backdrop of Uttarakhand’s forests, the film weaves together raw emotion, gripping action, and a resonant social message.

In addition to Dev and Baani, the film also features notable performances by Kabir Duhan Singh and Drishty Talwar, rounding out a compelling ensemble cast.

What Did The Stars Of Dakuaan Da Munda 3 Say About Its Digital Premiere?

Speaking about the OTT release, Dev Kharoud, who leads the film, said, “Dakuaan Da Munda 3 is not just an action-crime drama—it’s a journey of survival, courage, and the indomitable human spirit. My character allowed me to step into the shoes of someone whose life is upended by the cracks in a corrupt system. Portraying his struggle was not just about performance, but about feeling the weight of injustice, pain, and the search for redemption. For me, the film is a reminder that even in the harshest realities, resilience and love can light the way forward.”

Baani Sandhu added, “Dakuaan Da Munda 3 is far more than an action-crime Drama, it’s a story of survival, courage, and the strength of human spirit. Playing my role in this film allowed me to explore emotions that go beyond performance; it was about living through a world of pain, loss, and ultimately, hope. For me, the film is a reminder that even in the darkest circumstances, resilience and love can be guiding forces.”

